Merculet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.18 million and $234,055.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.06595084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.21 or 1.00117116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

