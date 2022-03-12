Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after buying an additional 554,517 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

