Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

