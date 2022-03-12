Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.
Shares of MTTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
