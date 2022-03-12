Matryx Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market capitalization of $104,957.00 and $19,674.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105229 BTC.

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

