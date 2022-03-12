MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 826,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
