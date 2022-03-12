MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.38. 826,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

