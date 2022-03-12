Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,410 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

