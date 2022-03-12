Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,266,170 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

