Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.
The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Luxottica Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)
