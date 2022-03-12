Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

LXFR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 128,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The company has a market cap of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

