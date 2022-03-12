Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 87.3% in February

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,124. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

