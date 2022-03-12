LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

