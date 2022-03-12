LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of DKL opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.74. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

