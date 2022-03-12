LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

