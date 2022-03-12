Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.05 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

