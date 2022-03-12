Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

