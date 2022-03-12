Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $32.23 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.