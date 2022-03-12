Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Volume Hits $278,410.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $921,730.65 and $278,410.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,263,696 coins and its circulating supply is 23,188,270 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

