LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 281,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.