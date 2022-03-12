LINK Achieves Market Capitalization of $734.20 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $734.20 million and approximately $624,902.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.86 or 0.00313423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

