Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to post $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,625,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

