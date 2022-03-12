Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $212.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $166,078,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $7,169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,702. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

