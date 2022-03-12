LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.
LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of LX stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.64.
About LexinFintech (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
