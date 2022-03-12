LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

