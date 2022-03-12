Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Down 5.3%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

