LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

LMAT traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,587. The stock has a market cap of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

