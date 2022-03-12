Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 31st

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

