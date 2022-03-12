Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $687.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $793.31 and its 200 day moving average is $869.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

