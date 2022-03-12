Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.38 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.99. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

