Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

