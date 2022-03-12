Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.48 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 6.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,821,000 after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded down $13.05 on Friday, hitting $439.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

