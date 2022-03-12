Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.82 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 4.4% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $379.96. 360,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

