Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,200 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $95.11. 67,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

