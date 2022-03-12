Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

