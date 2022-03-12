Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 271,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,712,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

