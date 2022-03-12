Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE LPI opened at $73.01 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.