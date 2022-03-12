LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($77.64).

Several analysts have issued reports on LXS shares. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ETR LXS traded up €1.81 ($1.97) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €41.68 ($45.30). 694,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.44. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.57 ($39.75) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($73.24).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

