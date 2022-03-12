Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 206,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.