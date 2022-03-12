Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 1,327,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,130. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 162.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.