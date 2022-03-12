Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.