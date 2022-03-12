Landbox Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,435.90 and $15.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.06 or 0.06619266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.58 or 1.00136788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041904 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

