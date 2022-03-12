L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Lowered to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

