Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $481.04 million, a PE ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

