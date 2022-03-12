Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.