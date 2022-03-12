Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.92 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of KSS opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.