KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.27. 958,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.44 and its 200-day moving average is $376.95. KLA has a 12-month low of $284.49 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

