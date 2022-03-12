KIMCHI.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $202,281.55 and approximately $118.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105381 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

