Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.90. The company had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.08. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.03 and a one year high of C$35.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

