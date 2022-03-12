Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.91. 1,437,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,382. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

