Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.06.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

